MyBestBuy farmer’s market to open in varsities, Bertam soon

Vegetables are sold at below market prices at the MyBestBuy farmers market in Butterworth January 24, 2017. — Pictures by KE OoiSEBERANG PERAI, Jan 24 — Increasingly popular, the monthly MyBestBuy farmer’s market in Butterworth will make its way to Bertam and some university campuses soon.

The small market is organised by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) in cooperation with Think City and currently has about 30 stalls, sells vegetables, food products and has food trucks offering local food too.

“The sales have increased for the stalls since we introduced MyBestBuy four months ago so we are now considering introducing MyBestBuy at Vision Park in Bertam and also within campuses like in Universiti Sains Malaysia and the two politechnic institutes here,” said FAMA deputy state director Mohd Junaidi Raziqin.

He said they are now in discussions with Universiti Sains Malaysia, politechnic institutes and other traders to start MyBestBuy in other locations.

“We hope to introduce it at other locations within this year,” he said.

The market is held between 9am and 2pm on the last Tuesday of each month at Jalan Loader in Butterworth.

FAMA deputy state director Mohd Junaidi Raziqin visiting the stalls at the MyBestBuy farmers market in Butterworth January 24, 2017.Despite it being held on a weekday, Mohad Junaidi said residents living nearby visit it as it is convenient. Workers in the area could also visit the market during lunch hour, he added.

“This is our effort to help farmers and traders as the stalls are provided free of charge,”

“All products are sold between 5 and 20 per cent lower than market value, it will also help local residents to reduce their costs of living,” Mohd Junaidi added.

When MyBestBuy was first introduced, Mohd Junaidi said very few people turn up for it so sales averaged at RM700 per stall for the whole day.

“Now after four months, the sales recorded are almost double at RM1,200 per stall so more people are starting to come to the market,” he said.

The market is one of the ways to increase vibrancy within the old town Butterworth.

Sugar and flour sold at RM5 per kg and RM1 per kg respectively at the MyBestBuy farmers market in Butterworth January 24, 2017.“As an urban regeneration organisation, Think City hopes that through more events such as MyBestBuy, underutilised spaces around Butterworth will be activated with programmes and activities that can strengthen community ties and introduce new ways of using public spaces,” said Think City’s programme executive Kartina Mohamed.

Entrepreneurs interested to participate in MyBestBuy can contact FAMA direct by visiting www.fama.gov.my.