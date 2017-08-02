myBAS Seremban commences services at HTJS and health clinic

SEREMBAN, Aug 2 — Seremban folks who are relying on bus services can now breathe easy as myBAS Seremban commenced its services at the Tuanku Ja’afar Seremban Hospital (HTJS) and the Seremban Health Clinic (KKS) beginning yesterday.

Prior to this, myBAS Seremban services did not cover both places.

State Health Director Dr Zainudin Mohd Ali said the service is from 7am to 10pm with frequencies every 20 minutes daily including weekends and public holidays.

“Beginning yesterday, with myBAS Seremban’s services at the KKS and the HTJS area, it would help reduce problems faced due to the lack of parking space especially at the HTJS,” he said in a statement today.

He said the services, based on the cooperation between the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) with the state health department was aimed at facilitating the public to have easy access to medical and health services in the Seremban town.

“This effort is in line with the health ministry’s mission of facilitating and enabling the people to achieve their full potential in health,” he said. — Bernama