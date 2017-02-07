Myanmar navy reconnaissance ship escorts Nautical Aliya to Yangon

A Myanmar navy vessel escorting the Nautical Aliya ship that is heading to the Yangon port, in Myanmar waters in the Andaman Sea, February 7, 2017. — Bernama picON BOARD THE NAUTICAL ALIYA IN MYANMAR WATERS, Feb 7 — A Malaysian food flotilla to Myanmar in aid of the Rohingya community is looking forward to a smooth passage to Yangon.

The ‘Nautical Aliya’ vessel that is leading the ‘Food Flotilla for Myanmar’ is now being escorted to its destination by a Myanmar Navy reconnaissance ship.

The Myanmar vessel approached Nautical Aliya at about noon Tuesday (Malaysian time) and verified its identity after establishing contact.

The head of the humanitarian mission, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, said Malaysian Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein had informed him that the Myanmar vessel would accompany the Nautical Aliya to ensure its safety.

“On behalf of the Malaysian government, I express gratitude to the Myanmar government for its concern for our safety.

“The volunteers and their families need not worry because this is the standard operating procedure when a vessel enters the waters of another country,” he said at a press conference.

Nautical Aliya captain Mohd Firdaus Faisal Mohamad said the Myanmar Navy vessel came into radar range at about 11am.

“This is the SOP (standard operating procedure) when in the waters of another country. They did not board our ship for any inspection. Now, all issues are settled, and we hope to arrive in Yangon safely,” he said.

The food flotilla is taking along 2,300 tonnes of food, medicines, daily essential goods, clothes and blankets, and is expected to anchor at Yangon and a port in Bangladesh.

The ‘Food Flotilla for Myanmar’ has been organised by the Putera 1Malaysia Club and the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations.

Volunteers from 12 countries on board comprise medical teams, educationists, Malaysian and international journalists as well as representatives of Malaysian and foreign NGOs. — Bernama