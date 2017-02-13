Myanmar masseuse, two children found dead

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — A Myanmar masseuse and two children were found dead, believed to have been murdered, in a room at a house in Jalan Lembah Maju, Pandan Indah, Ampang here last night.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Hamzah Alias said the bodies of the three victims were found at 11.50 pm alongside the woman’s husband, who was unconscious, at 11.50 pm.

He said the bodies were that of the masseuse, aged 47, her 10-year-old daughter and three-year-old grandson.

Police broke into the house after receiving a report on blood flowing from the house and found the bodies of the three victims and the unconscious man, he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Hamzah said the woman’s husband, also 47 and unemployed, was sent to Ampang Hospital and police had obtained an order to remand him for a week to assist investigation.

The bodies of the three victims were also sent to the same hospital for post mortem. — Bernama