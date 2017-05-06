Myanmar contract worker crushed to death after a wall collapse in Kulim

Firefighters recovering the body of a contract worker from Myanmar who was killed when crushed by a collapsing concrete wall in a light industrial area in Taman Makmur, Lunas near Kulim, May 6, 2017. — Bernama picKULIM, May 6 — A contract worker from Myanmar who was doing cleaning work was crushed to death after a concrete wall collapsed in an incident at a light industrial area in Taman Makmur, Lunas near here early this morning.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department, public relations officer, Nur Hafizah Mohammad Lokman, in a statement, said in the 11.30am incident the victim, Myo Win, 35, suffered serious injuries after being crushed by the concrete wall measuring 45.7 metres long and 1.52 metre wide.

Nur Hafizah said they received a distress call at 11.59am and a team of six officers and personnel were dispatched to the scene for rescue operations.

The victim’s body was removed from the concrete rubble at 1pm before being handed over to the police for further action.

“It is understood that the company had undertaken the construction of additional buildings and a excavator was digging the soil where the victim was working,” Nur Hafizah said.

Meanwhile, Kulim police chief Supt Abdullah Arshad, when contacted, said they had received a report on the incident and were conducting further investigation.

“The body has been taken to the Kulim Hospital,” he added. — Bernama