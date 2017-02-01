Myanmar assures aid from food flotilla will be handed over to Rohingyas

The Myanmar government has assured that the aid brought through the 'Food Flotilla for Myanmar' mission will be handed over to the ethnic Rohingyas in that country.

Mission chief, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim said the group would hand over 300 tonnes of food and other necessities when it arrived at Yangon Port, Myanmar.

He said there would also be 10,000 hygiene kits to be handed over to the Rohinyas.

“When the ship arrives at Yangon Port, the aid will be handed over to Myanmar’s Minister of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr Win Myat Aye to be then sent to the ethnic Rohingyas.

“We are in the final stage of preparations to sail (for Myanmar),” he said after a briefing on the mission, here, today.

Abdul Azeez hoped the mission would be smooth and the aid could be handed over to the Rohingya community in Rakhine State who had reportedly been oppressed to the point of the issue drawing the attention of the international community, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The mission ship bringing humanitarian aid to the Rohingyas is scheduled to leave from Port Klang for Myanmar this Friday.

The ship, ‘Nautical Aliya’, will also carry about 200 activists from eight countries, besides the total of 2,000 tonnes of aid.

The mission is organised by Kelab Putera 1Malaysia (KP1M) and Malaysia Islamic Organisations Consultative Council (Mapim) with the cooperation of Turkiye Diyanet Vakfi Foundation from Turkey. — Bernama