My son did not die of rat urine disease, Tahfiz student’s mother says

Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi’s body is taken to a van after an autopsy at the Hospital Sultan Ismail. Thaqif died on April 26. ― Bernama pic JOHOR BARU, July 12 — The family of Mohd Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi cannot accept the Health Ministry’s post-mortem finding that the 11-year-old boy had died from leptospirosis and not from physical abuse, as alleged.

His mother, Felda Wani Ahmad, 40, was upset with the autopsy report, which she said was “just illogical and unacceptable”.

“My son’s illness was so critical until both of his legs had to be amputated. Can they tell me of any cases where a leptospirosis patient had to have their body parts chopped off?” she asked.

Felda Wani also questioned why the doctors who had treated her son earlier had not said anything about him contracting the rat urine disease.

“Although I am not a medical expert, why did it have to take until now, three months later, to say it is leptospirosis?”

Felda Wani said she was determined to uncover the truth behind Mohd Thaqif’s death.

She said her family had appointed a lawyer to look into the case and she wanted justice for her son.

Mohd Thaqif’s maternal grandfather, Ahmad Motai, said he was saddened by and unhappy with the medical report.

“It’s unacceptable for me as the medical report on my grandson’s cause of death does not make sense,” said the 68-year-old retired Felda settler.

In Kota Tinggi, Madrasah Tahfiz Al-Jauhar Kampung Lukut, the religious school Mohd Thaqif went to, also rejected the medical report.

Its principal, Mohammad Afdhaluddin Ismail, said it was impossible for Mohd Thaqif to have died from leptospirosis contracted during extra-curricular activities while he was under their care.

He said no other students or staff member had fallen ill from the disease.

“For a start, our tahfiz school has an enrolment of more than 100 students and organising outdoor activities is difficult,” he told a press conference.

“Throughout the month of March, the school did not have any outdoor activities that could have exposed Mohd Thaqif to leptospirosis.”

Mohammad Afdhaluddin claimed Mohd Thaqid had never reported ill the entire time he had attended the school.

“He had a minor fever when he first arrived but he did not have any other health issues until the day he abruptly quit his studies on March 31,” he said.

Mohammad Afdhaluddin said the school was also willing to extend its cooperation to the health authorities.

He said the authorities were welcome to inspect the school premises for any risk of leptospirosis infection.

“We hope that with the concluded medical report, our tahfiz school can finally be cleared of any wrongdoing following allegations against it,” he said.