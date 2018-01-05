Mutilated remains of teen found after croc attack

KUCHING, Jan 5 — The mutilated body of a teenage boy who was attacked by a crocodile while fishing on the river banks of Sungai Dit in Kampung Melayu Dit, Debak near Betong two days ago, was found today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Tiong Ling Hii said the body of Abang Mohamad Haikal Abang Suip, 13, was found without his head, both hands and legs about 10.45am.

The body was found by the fire and rescue department personnel and villagers during the search and rescue (SAR) operations at a cape area near Kampung Buda, about 1.5 kilometres away from where the victim was last seen, he said in a statement here.

Tiong said the body was taken to the Debak Health Clinic for further action.

In today's SAR operations, the team — which includes the police and Civil Defence Force personnel — conducted a three-kilometre radius search from Kampung Buda to the Debak town with the focus along the river banks.

Last Wednesday, it was reported that the teenager was dragged by a crocodile into the river while fishing for prawns with his cousin. — Bernama