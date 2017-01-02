Mustapa praises govt agencies for efficiency in Kelantan flood management

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said he was satisfied with all the assistance rendered by the agencies involved to the flood victims at each relief centre in the state. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPASIR MAS, Jan 2 — Kelantan Federal Action Council chairman, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed has praised government agencies for their efficiency in flood disaster management at several districts in the state.

Mustapa, who is also International Trade and Industry Minister, said he was satisfied with all the assistance rendered by the agencies involved to the flood victims at each relief centre.

“So far, all matters pertaining to flood disaster management including the health and food aspects are in good hands.

“The rescue agencies have also carried out their tasks effectively and managed to evacuate the flood victims to safer areas,” he told reporters after visiting several flood-hit locations around Rantau Panjang, here, today.

Also present were Kelantan Federal Development Department director, Datuk Makhtar Mustapha and State Fire and Rescue Department director, Azmi Osman.

Mustapa, who is also State Umno Liaison Committee chairman, said the flood situation in upper Kelantan started to improve but at the same time, areas in lower Kelantan were now expected to be hit by floods.

“I advise the residents to adhere to every instruction issued by the security agencies from time to time to avoid any untoward incident,” he said. — Bernama