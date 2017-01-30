Mustapa: Umno will raise awareness of PAS’ failure in Kelantan for 27 years

Kelantan Umno Liaison chairman Datuk Mustapa Mohamed said said among the issues to be raised with the voters were the problems of land ownership, squatters and the lack of economic opportunities. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA KRAI, Jan 30 — Kelantan Umno will activate its briefing sessions to the people in the state by raising awareness on the failure of the PAS state government in administering Kelantan since 1990.

“The people have given PAS the opportunity to develop Kelantan for the past 27 years, yet there have been no changes...if at all there were (developments) they were done by the federal government,” he told reporters after a meeting with the committee members of the Kuala Geris Polling District Centre (PDM), in Dabong here today.

Also present at the event was Kuala Krai Umno division head, who is also the State Assemblyman for Dabong, Datuk Ramzi Ab Rahman.

Mustapa said in facing the 14th General Election, Kelantan Umno would boost cooperation with the non-governmental organisations (NGO) especially outside Kelantan to get closer to the young voters residing outside the state.

Mustapa, who is also the Minister of International Trade and Industry, said Umno would also intensify programmes to approach the university students so that they would not be easily confused by the slanders of the opposition. — Bernama