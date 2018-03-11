Mustapa: Govt approves RM5.3m for Kota Baru-Kuala Krai expressway exit road

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the federal government has approved another RM5.3 million for the construction of an exit road for the Kota Baru-Kuala Krai Expressway. — Picture by Hari AnggaraKOTA BARU, March 11 — The federal government has approved another RM5.3 million for the construction of an exit road for the Kota Baru-Kuala Krai Expressway at Phase 1B involving the Pasir Hor-Kadok route here.

Kelantan Federal Action Council (MTPNK) chairman Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the exit road was necessary for the first phase of the 10.5 kilometre expressway, which was completed last year, to be opened to the public.

“To ensure it (expressway project) does not become a white elephant, we have applied for the allocation to construct the exit road and it has been approved, with the (construction) work expected to be ready in six months,” he told reporters after the council meeting at the Kelantan Federal Development office here today.

Earlier, Mustapa, who is also International Trade and Industry Minister, presented award to three students with the best 2019 Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran (STPM) results at the national level.

They are Nor Azriena Abdullah and Abdullah Haimi Harun, both from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tengku Panglima Raja, Pasir Mas, and Sarah Syazwani Taufik of SMK Pengkalan Chepa 1 here.

He also presented award to three schools with the best STPM results, namely, SMK Tengku Panglima Raja, SMK Kangkong and SMK Sultan Ibrahim (2), all in Pasir Mas,

In another development, Mustapa said the Kelantan Barisan Nasional (BN) would work hard to defend the Pengkalan Kubor state seat from falling to PAS in the coming general election.

He said the Kelantan people wanted to see changes which PAS had failed to do, despite being in power in the state for 28 years.

“We are confident of maintaining the 12 state seats won by BN (in the last general election), including Pengkalan Kubor, and possibly would win other seats too,” he said.

Yesterday, Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, who is also Kelantan PAS commissioner, said PAS would work hard to wrest back the Pengkalan Kubor state seat which it lost to BN in the last general election. — Bernama