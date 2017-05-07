Mustapa denies Malaysian economy to crash by September

Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed today denied an allegation that the Malaysian economy will crash by September. — Bernama picJELI, May 7 — International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed has denied an allegation that the Malaysian economy will crash by September.

He dismissed it as an unfounded claim and a rumour as the country was preparing for the 14th general election.

Mustapa said so far, no one could make an accurate projection of the economy despite global volatility.

“What is certain, the world’s economy (and that of Malaysia) is improving. We achieved record high trade in the first quarter of this year, growing 23 per cent, the highest since 2010,” he said after officiating the Jeli Polytechnic’s fourth convocation here today.

Jeli Polytechnic Director Wan Azlan Wan Ismail was present.

A total of 136 students received diplomas in aquaculture and agrotechnology at the ceremony. — Bernama