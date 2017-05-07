Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Overcast

Malaysia

Mustapa denies Malaysian economy to crash by September

Sunday May 7, 2017
05:34 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

BN needs fresh image, not just for older people, Khairy saysBN needs fresh image, not just for older people, Khairy says

Islamic State attacks Iraqi base where US advisers stationedIslamic State attacks Iraqi base where US advisers stationed

No more cabotage for Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan from June, PM saysNo more cabotage for Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan from June, PM says

Penang’s Ghee Hiang to take its traditional pastries overseasPenang’s Ghee Hiang to take its traditional pastries overseas

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed today denied an allegation that the Malaysian economy will crash by September. — Bernama picMinister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed today denied an allegation that the Malaysian economy will crash by September. — Bernama picJELI, May 7 — International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed has denied an allegation that the Malaysian economy will crash by September.

He dismissed it as an unfounded claim and a rumour as the country was preparing for the 14th general election.

Mustapa said so far, no one could make an accurate projection of the economy despite global volatility.

“What is certain, the world’s economy (and that of Malaysia) is improving. We achieved record high trade in the first quarter of this year, growing 23 per cent, the highest since 2010,” he said after officiating the Jeli Polytechnic’s fourth convocation here today.

Jeli Polytechnic Director Wan Azlan Wan Ismail was present.

A total of 136 students received diplomas in aquaculture and agrotechnology at the ceremony. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline