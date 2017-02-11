Mustapa chides cheeky statement on senior minister resigning

Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKOTA BHARU, Feb 11 — Members of the public are urged not to be influenced by rumours of a senior minister resigning, says Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said the cheeky news was spread by people who would pull all kind of stories closer to election day.

“We expect the closer we are to the election day, more cheeky stories will crop up, with more mischevious minds, so we hope Malaysians will not be misled by this kind of news spread through the social media,” he told reporters after attending an appreciation night for officials involved in the recent floods that hit the state here, tonight.

Mustapa was asked about a twitter post by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali that a senior minister has resigned.

All ministers will continue to perform their best for the people as mandated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, he said.

“The important thing is we want to deliver a quality service to the people, to forge closer relationship with the people to solve issues that matters to them,” he said.

He said such cheeky news would not deter the spirit of the government to continue to serve the people.

Meanwhile, Mustapa, who is also Kelantan Federal Action Council chairman said he is satisfied with the rescue operations and the distribution of aid to flood victims in the state carried out by various parties, including government departments and agencies. — Bernama