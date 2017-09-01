Muslims celebrate Aidiladha in the spirit of sacrifice

Volunteers clean and prepare the meat for distribution after the cattle is slaughtered at Surau Ittifaqiah in Kg Baru Sri Puchong, Kuala Lumpur September 1, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ― Muslims in the country today celebrated Aidiladha in moderation but yet in a lively atmosphere with gratitude and the spirit of sacrifice.

Many of them had returned to their villages and hometowns to celebrate the occasion with family members and relatives.

The celebrations began early this morning with Muslims gathering at mosques for the Aidiladha prayers.

Aidiladha is an auspicious day in Islam where Muslims around the world commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim and Prophet Ismail in obeying God’s command. Muslims slaughter an animal, usually a cow, buffalo or goat, in honour of the sacrifice.

The sacrificial slaughter of cows, buffaloes or goats was carried out in mosques, surau and villages.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, attended Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Al Sultan Ismail Petra in Kubang Kerian, Kelantan.

His Majesty arrived at the mosque at 9.10am and performed the prayers along with about 5,000 other worshippers. The prayers were led by Imam Abdul Bari Abdullah. The sermon was delivered by Imam Sabri Abdullah. After the prayers, His Majesty exchanged greetings with the worshippers.

In Negri Sembilan, the Yang Dipertuan Besar, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, and the Tunku Ampuan Besar, Tengku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud, performed the prayers at the Tuanku Munawir Royal Mosque in Seri Menanti, Kuala Pilah.

After the prayers, Tuanku Muhriz visited the royal mausoleum there for a “tahlil” session led by the Mufti of Negri Sembilan, Datuk Mohd Yusof Ahmad.

His Royal Highness also witnessed the sacrificial slaughter of 20 animals. ― Bernama