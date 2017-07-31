Muslim preacher cries foul over Jais detention after speaking at surau

Popular Muslim preacher Wan Ji Wan Hussin claimed that his arrest was due to a ‘PAS member’ who complained that he had no tauliah or credentials to teach an usrah. — Picture via Facebook/ Wanji Wanhussin WanjiKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Popular Muslim preacher Wan Ji Wan Hussin alleged that he was nabbed by Selangor’s Islamic enforcers for speaking at a surau yesterday, without credentials.

In a late night post on his Facebook page, he said he was detained by Selangor’s Islamic Religious Department (Jais) officers immediately after stepping out of the surai in Taman Dato Harun, Petaling Jaya.

Wan Ji further claimed that his arrest was due to a “PAS member” who complained that he had no tauliah or credentials to teach an usrah.

An usrah consists a meeting of a group of people that discusses current issues and affairs pertaining to Muslims.

“I wasn’t teaching... I was just delivering an usrah…I also didn’t bring my Holy Book,” Wan Ji said on Facebook.

Selangor executive councillor in charge of state Islamic affairs, Malay customs and heritage, rural development and traditional village told Malay Mail Online he had yet to receive details of Wan Ji’s detention as claimed.

“But if what he claimed that he delivered an usrah in a surau when he has no credentials, then that is wrong,” the Selangor PAS deputy commissioner said, but did not elaborate.

Malay Mail Online could not reach either Wan Ji or Jais at the time of publication.