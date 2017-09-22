Muslim NGOs want Selangor Sultan to intervene against beer fest

The police said yesterday that the beer festival was called off as it might be a target for terror militants, in addition to any mob that wishes to sow chaos. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Ten Muslim NGOs have handed over a memorandum today to the Selangor Sultan to seek his intervention in blocking any beer festivals in the state, New Straits Times reported today.

The group was reportedly afraid that the cancelled Better Beer Festival may be held in Selangor instead, after the Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) refusal to grant permission for it to be held in the Publika Shopping Gallery in the capital.

“Our protest and submission of the memorandum to the Selangor palace today is a warning to the organisers not to hold the event in the state.

“They plan to do it in KL but was denied by DBKL. We don’t want them to come here,” group spokesman Nazilah Idris was quoted saying.

“We are worried they might do so because a state exco member has said that the state is open to such festival and a Selangor lawmaker had even ridiculed protests against the event,” she added, but did not name the lawmaker.

The group was represented by 14 people from 10 NGOs, the local daily reported.

Meanwhile, 1Malaysia NGOs Coalition president Nazli Aziz Yeop reportedly claimed the festival had openly disrespected the Muslims and Malay community in the country.

This comes as the police said yesterday that the beer festival was called off as it might be a target for terror militants, in addition to any mob that wishes to sow chaos.