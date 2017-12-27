Muslim NGOs urge action against ‘steadyaku47’ blog

SHAH ALAM, Sept 27 — As many as 44 Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) non-governmental organisations today urged the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to take stern action against the writer of the ‘steadyaku47’ blog who allegedly criticised and slandered the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Among these NGOs were Persatuan Wadah Pencerdasan Umat Malaysia (Wadah), Persatuan Ahli Falak Selangor, Momogun Muslim Malaysia, Muslim Care Malaysia Society, Persatuan Jaringan Islam Global Masa Depan, Persatuan Halaqah Al-Quran Selangor, and Persatuan Belia Masjid Selangor.

Spokesman for the group, Nik Mohd Yusoff Nik Ismail said the criticisms made by the writer Hussein Abdul Hamid in his article titled “WTF does this Idris of Selangor think he is doing’ which was published on Dec 13 were made in an uncivilised manner.

He said although the writer of the blog was believed to be operating from Australia, this does not mean the police cannot investigate him and work with Interpol to track him down and take appropriate action.

“The position of the institution of the Malay rulers must be respected by everyone as embedded in the Federal Constitution. The accusations made by the blogger ‘steadyaku47’ about Sultan Sharafuddin are also defamatory.

A search for the blog found that it had already been blocked with a notice saying the website can no longer be accessed in Malaysia as its contents violated national laws. — Bernama