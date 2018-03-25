Muslim League chief endorses GMM

RIYADH, March 25 — The World Muslim League (WML) has endorsed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s approach of moderation in the face of extremism in keeping Malaysia peaceful and harmonious.

Its secretary general Datuk Seri Mohammed Al-Issa said Najib’s initiative in pioneering the Global Movement of Moderates (GMM) was in line with MWL’s efforts to counter extremist ideology by spreading moderate Islamic thought.

“Without doubt, the approach of wassatiyah adopted by Malaysia is completely in tune with the ideology and thought of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in countering extremism,” he told three visiting Malaysian media editors at his office here.

Al-Issa said he met Najib during his recent visit to Putrajaya and described the Prime Minister as a leader with intelligence and wisdom.

“He is extremely a nice person as well as an astute politician,” he said.

He said Najib’s determination in promoting moderation had inspired many Muslim scholars and organisations in the world.

“Malaysia is indeed an example of a harmonious multicultural society in the world, an example of peaceful co-existence ,” he added.

The GMM is essentially a call on rational, peace-loving people of all races, cultures and beliefs to work together in fighting all aspects of extremism. It has since gained support and recognition from world leaders, as well as international and regional inter-governmental organisations.

Al-Issa also warned of some political powers that were spreading extremism and supporting terrorist groups to create trouble in many countries.

He said these elements of extremism posed a serious threat not only to the Muslim world but also to non-Muslim societies.

Al-Issa said terrorism had become a plague that had reached all countries through social media to gain followers, especially among the youth.

Last year, Al-Issa was conferred the award Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak (PNBS) which carries the title “Datuk Seri”. — Bernama