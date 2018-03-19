Musa: Rent at three People’s Housing Projects in Sandakan reduced to RM170

Musa said the monthly rental cut was implemented to ease the burden of the people living in the PPR units. — Malay Mail picSANDAKAN, March 19 — The monthly rental rate at three People’s Housing Projects (PPRs) in the district, namely, PPR Taman Muhibbah, PPR Taman Harmoni and PPR Batu Sapi has been reduced from between RM220 and RM245 to RM170 only.

Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman announced this during the leader-meet-the-people session at the PPR Taman Muhibbah in Batu 12 near here, today.

Musa said the monthly rental cut was implemented to ease the burden of the people living in the PPR units and after hearing their request for the government to lower the rental rate.

The decision was made by the state and federal governments for the wellbeing of the people, he said.

“The federal government, led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, always listens to the people’s grievances as well as the obligation to ease the burden of the people,” he said.

There are 500 housing units at PPR Taman Muhibbah, 1,000 units at PPR Harmoni at Batu 2 and 180 units at PPR Batu Sapi.

Meanwhile, one of PPR Taman Muhibbah residents, Idris Abdullah, 56, described the reduced rate of the monthly rental proved that the government listened to the people at the PPR units who were facing the burden of paying the rent.

Another resident Damsah Binti Salim, 54, said that Musa, who is also Sungai Sibuya assemblyman, had implemented several developments in the area, among others, providing good roads, mosques, shops and the police station. — Bernama