Musa Hitam: Memali RCI OK, but after GE14 to prevent use as vote bait

Former deputy prime minister Tun Musa Hitam finally spoke up on the thorny issue. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Any Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into the tragic Memali Incident of 1985 should be held only after the 14th general elections to prevent the issue from being used as political and electoral fodder, former deputy prime minister Tun Musa Hitam said today.

Musa, considered to be at the centre of the controversial confrontation in the Kedah district of Baling between police and an Islamic group deemed deviant by the government, finally spoke up on the thorny issue.

“It would be wiser for us to start the proceedings for an RCI after the 14th General Elections.

We must avoid allowing irresponsible parties the opportunity to take advantage of the RCI for their political interests and in wooing voters, especially since many lives were lost during the tragedy,” he said in a statement.

Musa, who was also home minister at that time, expressed conditional support for the RCI, saying he sees “no problems” as long as its purpose is to uncover the truth and establish the facts, and not based on any political agenda to win votes for any party.

The 83-year-old pointed out that the incident happened 32 years ago and added that he does not see an urgent need to set up the RCI now, especially since a White Paper on the deaths of 18 people in the confrontation had been tabled in Parliament.

“The RCI will receive more credibility if we establish it a few months after the 14th General Elections. It will be perceived as free from any immediate political interest, especially in the heated up months leading to the elections.

“By then the political situation would be calmer and we can avoid exploiting lost Malaysian lives for political gain,” Musa said.

What is now known as the Memali Incident was triggered by a 200-man police siege to a village in Memali near Baling on November 19, 1985 to flush out followers of an Islamic group founded by Ibrahim Mahmud, popularly called Ibrahim Libya.

The government had deemed him and his group religious deviants and issued an order for his arrest under the now-abolished Internal Security Act.

However, Ibrahim’s followers continued to hold out against the government following his death, leading to a confrontation and a shoot-out that resulted in the deaths of 14 Memali villagers and four policemen. Another 159 people, including women and children were subsequently detained.