Musa Aman tells Umno members to be wary of attempts to topple BN govt

Datuk Seri Musa Aman said Umno members should be wary of attempts to topple the ruling BN government. ― Bernama picTUARAN, July 30 — Umno members should be wary of attempts to topple the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN)-led government, says Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Musa Aman.

Musa, who is Sabah Chief Minister, also reminded party members to continue working hard to enable BN to retain power in the country.

“Yes, we are now in a comfortable, good and stable position, but do not take that position for granted.

“We have to maintain and improve our strength by working harder for the people and strengthening our party’s machinery,” he said when opening Tuaran Umno Division Delegates’ Conference here today.

Musa said Umno’s capability to retain in power and stay relevant was due mainly to the commitment of its members to serve the people and to always find agreement for mutual benefit in discussions.

He said unlike the BN, the opposition pact did not have the capability to rule the country as they were constantly in crisis with each other. — Bernama