Musa Aman: Sabah’s financial management ‘definitely best’ in Malaysia

Musa said Sabah was consistently mentioned as the best among states that are rated well in financial management by the Auditor-General. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman has declared his state’s financial management to be unparalleled in the country.

According to Borneo Post, Musa said Sabah was consistently mentioned as the best among states that are rated well in financial management by the Auditor-General.

“During the National Finance Council meeting, the Auditor-General always reports on which states that achieve high rating (in financial management). And Sabah is definitely the best,” he reportedly said.

Saying he felt “proud” of his achievement, Musa also pointed out that 25 of the state’s ministries, departments and agencies achieved a five-star rating in the 2015 Auditor-General’s Report, which was the highest among all Malaysian states.

“But if we are committed, transparent, competent in executing our responsibilities, we will definitely achieve success and five-star rating. This has become a reality as our performances improved year after year,” he reportedly said.