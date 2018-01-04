Multi-racial gang swiftly busted after Klang temple break-in

Police recovered the stolen vehicles obtained during previous and current robberies executed by the gang. ― Picture courtesy of PDRMPETALING JAYA, Jan 4 — The police have arrested a group of robbers dubbed “Gang Muhibbah Klang” within hours after they robbed a Chinese temple yesterday.

The incident took place inside a house that had been converted into a temple at Kampung Raja Uda, Pelabuhan Klang around 10.30pm.

South Klang police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsul Amar Ramli said a 45-year-old fruit vendor and three of his family members were resting in the living room when two suspects with weapons approached them.

“Both parang-wielding suspects entered the home and ransacked the place before fleeing with the victim’s personal documents, mobile phones, a motorcycle and a car.

“The family was not hurt as they chose not to retaliate and allowed the suspects to take whatever they wished,” he said.

He said a police taskforce managed to track down the duo, and picked up seven suspects aged between 27 and 40, including the duo, near Pandamaran, Klang and Shah Alam around midnight yesterday.

He said the suspects confessed their involvement in the robbery reported earlier and for possessing stolen items that were obtained from past robberies.

Shamsul said the gang’s moniker was derived from the three distinctive main racial background of the suspects that formed the group.

During the arrests, police managed to recover both stolen vehicles, personal belongings of the victims and stolen electrical equipments from the suspects.

Initial investigations revealed all but one of the suspects have previous convictions, with one having 12 records. Six of them also tested positive for drugs.