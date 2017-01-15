Mukhriz nominated 20 people for haj pilgrimage under 1MDB during time as MB

Datuk Jailani Ngah said Tun Mahathir Mohamad’s criticism of the haj pilgrimage programme of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) has backfired as his son, Datuk Seri Mukhriz had nominated 20 people when he was Kedah mentri besar. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA NERUS, Jan 15 — Tun Mahathir Mohamad’s criticism of the haj pilgrimage programme of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) has backfired as his son, Datuk Seri Mukhriz had nominated 20 people when he was Kedah mentri besar.

The programme’s committee chairman Datuk Jailani Ngah said the allegation was politically motivated since a majority of ‘mufti’ and ‘ulama’ stated that only Allah can say whether the haj was ‘mabrur’ (accepted) or not.

“The remarks by Tun Dr Mahathir has hurt the family members of the haj pilgrims involved who have since died.

“He has forgotten that when his son (Datuk Seri Mukhriz) was the Mentri Besar of Kedah from 2013 to 2016, he nominated 20 people for haj under the programme,” he told reporters after giving offer letters to those picked for the Prime Minister’s 1MDB Foundation Special Haj Programme here, today.

Jailani urged Dr Mahathir to say whether the haj performed by the 20 pilgrims nominated by Mukhriz is ‘mabrur’ or not.

Asked about response to the programme, Jailani who is also the political secretary to the prime minister said they received over 2,000 nominations compared to the quota of 1,100. — Bernama