Mukhriz lauds supporters for paying own way to PPBM launch

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir says supporters used their own money to attend Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's launch tonight. — Reuters picSHAH ALAM, Jan 14 ― Supporters from all over the country used their own money to attend Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's (PPBM) launch tonight and did not receive any sponsorship, its deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said.

Mukhriz noted that members arrived from as far as Perlis and Johor's Pengerang, adding that the party leadership was excited to learn that they had come on buses, trains, cars and even motorcycle convoys.

“And all came without sponsorship, without any allocations from our leaders. All on their own initiative and expenditure,” he said at PPBM's official launch here.

“Congratulations and well done, we say! This is the fighting spirit that we want from all our party members!” he added.

A rumour spread on social media today that PKR had instructed the mobilisation of its members for tonight's launch with a token fee of RM100 each. PKR has since debunked the alleged letter from the PKR secretary-general's office as false.

The spirited crowd, who mostly wore the red of PPBM in Stadium Malawati here, was estimated to be around 3,000.

They cheered wildly when it came to PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's turn to deliver his speech, repeatedly crying “Hidup Tun!” (Long live Tun!).

Pakatan Harapan party leaders as well as those from PAS were seen in attendance.

MORE TO COME