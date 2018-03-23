Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Mukhriz free to take me to court, says former aide

Friday March 23, 2018
06:58 PM GMT+8

Mukhriz had denied the claim that he helped BN sweep to victory in Kedah during GE13. — Picture by Azneal IshakMukhriz had denied the claim that he helped BN sweep to victory in Kedah during GE13. — Picture by Azneal IshakPETALING JAYA, March 23 ― Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir’s former aide says the PPBM deputy president was free to take him to court if he could prove that he was lying.

“Who is En Azrin Zizal compared to Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Mukhriz bin Tun Dr Mahathir? I am a nobody compared to him, a millionaire from a distinguished lineage,” said Azrin told Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

Azrin Zizal, who now heads the Southeast Asia division of SCL Group, the parent group of Cambridge Analytica (CA), said Mukhriz had benefitted from the services of a firm linked to the controversial British political consultant firm.

According to FMT, the war of words between Mukhriz and Azrin was sparked after Barisan Nasional BN distanced itself from CA, following a claim that it had hired the company to help its campaign to wrest Kedah from PAS in the last election.

Mukhriz had denied the claim, saying Azrin was “absolutely delusional” for saying that he helped BN sweep to victory in Kedah during GE13.

CA made global headlines this week after it was accused of extracting data belonging to 50 million Facebook users without consent, in the campaign to help Donald Trump win the US presidential election last year.

