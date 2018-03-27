Mukhriz fails in bid to cite Aziz Kaprawi for contempt

Mukhriz’s application was rejected on the grounds that the media statement issued by Ab Aziz in connection with the defamation suit between Mukhriz and the Prime Minister's Press Secretary Datuk Seri Tengku Sarifuddin Tengku Ahmad, did not put any pressure on the court. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― Former Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir has failed to initiate contempt proceedings against Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi.

High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim rejected Mukhriz’s application on the grounds that the media statement issued by Ab Aziz in connection with the defamation suit between Mukhriz and the Prime Minister's Press Secretary Datuk Seri Tengku Sarifuddin Tengku Ahmad, did not put any pressure on the court.

“Although the media statement issued by Ab Aziz refers to this proceeding (Mukhriz’s suit against Tengku Sariffuddin), it does not put pressure on the court, it is the continuation of political dispute between the parties,” he said.

Ahmad Zaidi said that in principle there was an element of sub judice because the statement issued was referring at the ongoing court proceeding.

“However, the statement has nothing to do with the plaintiff’s (Mukhriz) claims against the defendant (Tengku Sarifuddin) in this case, the statement does not affect the court’s decision, it is more of a sideshow,” said Ahmad Zaidi when reading out his judgment.

On July 18, 2017, Mukhriz filed an ex-parte application against Ab Aziz to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the minister for issuing the media statement as published by Sinar Online on July 15, 2017 regarding a defamation suit filed by Mukhriz against Tengku Sarifuddin.

In the application, Mukhriz, 52, claimed that the statement was issued after Mukhriz and his father finished testifying on July 13 and 14 last year.

Mukhriz was represented by counsel Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, while counsel Cheyenne Chan acted on behalf of Ab Aziz. ― Bernama