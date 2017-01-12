Last updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:13 pm GMT+8

Mukhriz denies PPBM split into Dr M, Muhyiddin factions

Thursday January 12, 2017
11:10 AM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (pic) says there is no acrimony between his father who is PPBM chairman and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, its president. — Reuters picDatuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (pic) says there is no acrimony between his father who is PPBM chairman and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, its president. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) is not divided into camps that support either Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad or Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, said party vice president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

Rejecting the claim, the son of Dr Mahathir also said there was no acrimony between his father who is PPBM chairman and Muhyiddin, its president.

“Such a thing does not exist and never happened. People do not know that we meet often. Meetings between the three of us,” he was quoted as saying by the Sinar Harian newspaper.

“There are times when I am not around, both of them would meet almost every week. There were never any problems between us. I am of the view that the unity that we display is an example to those in the supreme council.”

He then claimed that rumours of the split were propagated by the party’s enemies.

Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin have previously denied the same rumours.

Muhyiddin also said before that the rumours were spread by rivals that were purportedly concerned with PPBM’s rise.

