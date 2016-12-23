MUIP collects RM92.4m in tithes as at Dec 20

MUIP said it has collected RM92.4 million in tithes as at December 20 this year. — AFP pic KUANTAN, Dec 23 — The Tithe Collection Centre of the Pahang Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) has collected RM92.4 million in tithes as at December 20 this year.

In a statement here, MUIP said the biggest collection was tithe from personal income made through salary deduction at RM38.5 million.

However, the figure excluded the RM5 million tithe payment which had yet to collected via salary deduction for December and the collection at tithe counters by December 31, estimated at another RM14.2 million, said the statement.

The statement was distributed to the media after the presentation of business tithe totalling RM2.442 million from five corporate bodies to Tengku Mahkota of Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who is also MUIP president, at Istana Abdulaziz here today.

The five corporate bodies were Far East Holding Berhad and Group which contributed RM1.068 million; Felcra Wilayah Pahang Berhad (RM874,914); Risda Estate Sdn Bhd (RM259,227); Pahang State Farmer’s Organisation (RM200,000) and Agro Bank Malaysia Berhad (RM40,000).

MUIP also said its collection centre was optimistic of collecting RM112 million in tithes from 85,000 contributors by end of this year, as compared to RM111.3 million last year. — Bernama