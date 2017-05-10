Last updated Wednesday, May 10, 2017 1:53 pm GMT+8

Muhyiddin top choice for PM post in survey, Dr M comes second

BY RAM ANAND

Wednesday May 10, 2017
01:05 PM GMT+8

According to a survey, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is the top choice for the next prime minister. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaAccording to a survey, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is the top choice for the next prime minister. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 10 ― Former Deputy Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is the most popular choice for the next prime minister, according to a new study conducted by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) released today.

In the study titled “What Malaysians Want?” conducted between mid to late last year, Muhyiddin had a 37.3 per cent approval rate among 3,000 respondents nationwide.

PPBM, for which Muhyiddin is now president, was yet to be formed officially at the time of the survey.

PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed came in second at 35.9 per cent. He was formerly prime minister of 22 years, retiring in October 2003.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was third, with 34.3 per cent approving of him as PM.

Jailed PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim only came in sixth in the survey.

