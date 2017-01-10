Muhyiddin: Pakatan may not recognise UEC

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that Pakatan Harapan may not recognise the Chinese community's Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) qualification. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― Pakatan Harapan may not recognise the Chinese community's Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) qualification should it win federal power in the 14th general election, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

Muhyiddin said a federal government under Pakatan Harapan's rule would not be able to grant recognition of the UEC qualification if its leading Chinese education body Dong Jiao Zong ― the United Chinese School Committees' Association of Malaysia (Dong Zong) and the Chinese School Teachers’ United Associations of Malaysia (Jiao Zong) ― refuses to change its stance.

Muhyiddin, a former deputy prime minister and former education minister, said Pakatan Harapan would use the same approach as the current Barisan Nasional (BN) government in pushing for the UEC to be brought in line with the national education policy when met with Dong Jiao Zong's request for recognition.

“At that time (when I was still education minister), Dong Jiao Zong also made its request. We called them for discussion and came out with several proposals, in order to revise and improve the Chinese independent schools' examination methods, but Dong Jiao Zong insisted that it cannot be amended.

“Because anything that is different from the national education policy (has to be) changed, then the matter can be simplified, but they rejected. In the end, nothing came out of it,” he was quoted saying by Sin Chew Daily in his first ever interview with the Chinese-language media since becoming president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

Muhyiddin advised Dong Jiao Zong to have a balanced approach in seeking for government recognition of the UEC qualification, by making changes such as adding history as a subject to the syllabus of Chinese independent schools where the exam is taken.

“From what I know, Dong Jiao Zong is too extreme, so you have to be moderate. If you can do that, accept the proposal to revise, (then), add in the History subject, Chinese independent schools' examination will still be unified examination, this then will match the Malaysian spirit because now the (Chinese independent school's syllabus and unified examination) does not reflect the country's values,” he said.

It would be easier for the government to recognise the UEC qualification if Dong Jiao Zong is willing to change the Chinese independent schools' syllabus and unified examination to fit the national education policy, as it would be otherwise difficult if Dong Jiao Zong refuses to budge at all, he said.

Muhyiddin predicted that the current education minister would have the same views and make the same decision as him on the matter of government recognition for the UEC qualification, with the requirement being that it may not clash with the national education policy.

In the same interview, Muhyiddin said the federal government may not have recognised the UEC qualification, but noted that he had as education minister then opened up entry to public universities and teachers' training colleges to UEC graduates as long as they had the secondary school qualification of SPM.

“Of course, there's no problem with every ethnic group learning their mother tongue, the education department also supports,” he said.

Muhyiddin’s PPBM had last December formalised its cooperation with Pakatan Harapan for the 14th general election. PPBM’s ally DAP ― which is part of Pakatan Harapan ― has been pushing for the federal government’s recognition of the UEC qualification.

Last November 28, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh reportedly said there would be no issue with accepting the UEC if its Bahasa Malaysia and History subjects are consistent with the national education policy.

Last December 8, Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon said MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai is expected to meet the prime minister soon to discuss the federal government's recognition of the UEC, following various discussions between the Higher Education Ministry and Dong Zong.

The earlier meetings addressed several technical issues that included making Bahasa Malaysia and History subjects taught in Chinese independent schools consistent with the national education policy.

Chong, also the MCA Youth chief, said the ongoing negotiations with the Dong Zong was made smoother by the new leadership's willingness to negotiate and noted the group had also accepted a credit in Bahasa Malaysia as being one of the conditions for the recognition.

Dong Zong is in charge of the curriculum for 61 Chinese independent schools in the country and for conducting the standardised UEC exami­nation.

The UEC is widely accepted in many countries for tertiary education, including Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, the UK, Singapore, Taiwan and the US.

In Malaysia, the Sarawak Barisan Nasional government has also recognised the Chinese school-leaving certificate.