Muhyiddin claims Johor will fall to Pakatan Harapan

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaking during an press conference at Menara Yayasan Selangor, Petaling Jaya, August 14, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaPETALING JAYA, Aug 14 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin predicted today Pakatan Harapan will win his home state of Johor in the next general election.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president asserted that Johor residents were fed up with the current Barisan Nasional administration due to “numerous issues”.

“Johor itself there is a lot of problems. The current trend is that the people support for PH is increasing. Our aim is to wrest Johor.

“Our promise to Johor residents is to do better than BN,” Muhyiddin said in a press conference today.

He was responding to Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin’s criticism of him and PH.

Muhyiddin also claimed today that Khaled’s remarks were signs of desperation.