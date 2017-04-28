Muhammad Khalil is new PAS Youth chief

Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi speaks at the 58th Dewan Pemuda PAS Muktamar in Alor Setar April 28, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, April 28 — The PAS president’s eldest son, Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi, won the PAS Dewan Pemuda (Youth) chief post uncontested for the 2017-2019 term.

The Dewan Pemuda polls results were announced by PAS election committee chairman Datuk Wan Muttalib Embong at the 58th PAS Dewan Pemuda general assembly ended today.

The 63rd PAS Muktamar (general assembly) began yesterday with the annual assemblies of the party’s three wings — the Dewan Ulama, Dewan Pemuda and Dewan Muslimat.

The PAS Muktamar, to be attended by 1,200 delegates, begins tomorrow with the keynote address from PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Muhammad Khalil, who was PAS Youth deputy chief, takes over from former chief, Nik Mohd Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz, who resigned to make way for new faces.

Following is the list of PAS Central Youth Working Committee line-up for the 2017-2019 session:

Permanent Chairman: Kamal Ashaari (uncontested)

Deputy Permanent Chairman: Dr Riduan Mohd Nor (uncontested)

Chief: Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi (uncontested)

Deputy Chief: Ir Khairil Nizam Khiruddin, (uncontested)

Vice-Chief: Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (uncontested)

Auditors: Mohd Shahir Abu Hassan (uncontested); Muhammad Ali Rajaie Jamaludin (uncontested)

Working Committee Members (12 ):

1. Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamuddin

2. Ir. Muhtar Suhaili As-Sarawaki

3. Syahir Sulaiman

4. Hazmi Dibok

5. Hishamuddin Abdul Karim

6. Izwan Abdul Halim

7. Nurul Islam Mohamed Yusof

8. Mohammad Arifiriazul Paijo

9. Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin

10. Mohd Hafez Sabri

11. Nor Azariza Mohd Alawi

12. Nazman Che Ibrahim — Bernama