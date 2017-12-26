Muftis support proposal for Rohingya children to enter state religious schools

SERDANG, Dec 26 — The proposal by non-governmental organisation Serantau Muslim to enrol Rohingya refugee children into state religious schools has received the support of the muftis of several states.

Serantau Muslim president Dr Raja Ahmad Iskandar Raja Yaacob said a discussion held some months ago with Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, Penang Mufti Datuk Dr Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor, Perak Mufti Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria, Federal Territory Mufti Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and Selangor Deputy Mufti Datuk Dr Anhar Opir had produced positive results.

“They support the proposal on humanitarian grounds and they have given us several ways to fine-tune our idea,” he told reporters after a “Back-to-School” programme, here, today.

He said the idea behind enrolling Rohingya children into state religious schools was mooted because they were under certain constraints to enter mainstream schools, such as the lack of documents.

At the programme today, Serantau Muslim donated school items such as uniforms, bags and stationery as well as RM250 pocket money to 40 Rohingya children from the Knowledge Garden Learning Centre (KGLC). — Bernama