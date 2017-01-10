Muftis are not government bootlickers, national fatwa council chair tells Dr M

It is reported reported that Tan Sri Dr Abdul Shukor Husin (pic) reminded former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad against referring to religious conservatives as ‘bootlickers’. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― Muslim clerics are not obliged to agree with everything the government says or does, national fatwa council chairman Tan Sri Dr Abdul Shukor Husin said.

Local daily Utusan Malaysia reported that Abdul Shukor reminded former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad against referring to religious conservatives as “bootlickers”.

“We respect Tun Dr Mahathir as a statesman but he should not mix religion and politics as it will affect the credibility of a mufti,” he was quoted as saying.

Abdul Shukor reportedly said current muftis have issued statements that were against the government, adding that this showed they were free from political involvement.

“Statements issued by muftis are not their own but are based on research and scientific resources.

“That is why you see muftis in the past warning the government about issues related to apostasy, entertainment concerts and Zika virus,” he was quoted as saying.

Despite muftis reprimanding Dr Mahathir for his attack on the status of Haj under the Prime Minister-1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) Foundation Special Programme, the latter refused to apologise and, instead, labelled all those against him on the matter as bootlickers and that they were “paid” by the government to do so.

The former prime minister had recently claimed that Haj performed through the 1MDB Foundation sponsorship would not be “haji mabrur”, or divinely accepted Haj.

Perak Mufti Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria had said that Dr Mahathir had no authority to say which Muslims deserved to have their Haj prayers accepted by God.

Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad also had told pilgrims to not worry about the status of their Haj under the programme.

Since 2011, Yayasan 1MDB, a foundation under the state investment arm, had sponsored mosque committee members to perform the Haj.