Muar MRSM student dies after falling into swimming pool

MUAR, Jan 6 — A 16-year-old student of the Muar Mara Junior Science College in Bakri here who slipped and fell into a swimming pool at his school yesterday died today at 4.30 am at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital.

Muar district police chief ACP Zaharudin Rasip said Lukman Al-Hakim Mohamad Hairil, the Form Four student from Saleng, Kulai was believed to have fallen into the 2.7-metre deep pool at about 5 pm while trying to retrieve a ball that accidentally dropped in the water.

“Prior to the incident, the student was said to be playing volleyball with a group of friends before the ball fell into a nearby swimming pool.

“The victim who tried to retrieve the ball suddenly slipped and fell into the pool before his friends and a security guard rescued him and hen rushed him to the hospital,” he said when contacted by Bernama adding that the case had been classified as sudden death. — Bernama