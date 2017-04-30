Malaysia tightens surveillance in territorial waters following Abu Sayyaf commander’s death

KLUANG, April 30 — Malaysia will tighten surveillance in its territorial waters, especially in Sabah waters following the death of Abu Sayyaf militant commander, Alhabsy Misaya who was killed during clashes with the Philippines marines unit in Jolo island recently.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, who confirmed receiving the news of his death, said the measure was taken to prevent the remnants of Abu Sayyaf army from escaping from the Philippines military which was increasingly aggressive in conducting operations to wipe out the terrorists’ activities in that country.

“The death of Alhabsy Misaya, I can confirm and it involves the close cooperation between Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines through a trilateral cooperation that we have established,” he told reporters after attending a closed door outreach programme under the Health Ministry at the Community House of the Sembrong Parliamentary constituency near here today.

Also present was Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahya.

Hishammuddin was commenting on a report by a foreign news agency yesterday on the death of a senior militant leader believed to be among the masterminds behind the kidnappings of dozens of Malaysian and Indonesian hostages in the waters of both countries.

Meanwhile chief of Malaysian Armed Forces Gen Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor confirmed receiving orders to beef up surveillance in the country’s territorial waters, particularly off the eastern Sabah coastline.

Commenting on the visit of Bahrain Ruler, King Hamad Isa Al Khalifa to Malaysia, Hishamuddin said the meeting would also touch on the threat caused by the spread of terrorism ideology and propaganda, especially by the Daesh militants.

Hishamuddin, the minister in attendance during his four-day visit to Malaysia, said the Bahrain King was also expected to be conferred the Maroon Beret from the honorary parachute wing of the Armed Forces as a recognition and appreciation of his contribution and efforts in establishing peace at the regional and international levels. — Bernama