MRT vandalised after five days of operations

A Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp) officer complained today about vandalism and damage at a few stations just five days after the Sungai Buloh-Kajang line was launched. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — A Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp) officer complained today about vandalism and damage at a few stations just five days after the second phase of the Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line was launched.

MRT Corp strategic communications and stakeholder relations director Datuk Najmuddin Abdullah said he found a broken toilet two days ago and scratches on benches and walls.

“Just now I saw a broom stick (penyapu!!!) and a spotlight on rooftop of Exit F at Bukit Bintang station. I’m sure those 2 dead things didn’t walk up the roof by themselves.

“Then I went to Merdeka Station — another popular vandalism destination. @myrapidkl colleagues told me children climbed the Rukun Negara wall! And I can show you a splint of the wall on my palm there. Tidak ada kesopanan langsung!” Najmuddin posted on Facebook.

He said the MRT was a first class facility, but pointed out that if Malaysians did not have a “first class mentality”, the company would have to “waste a lot of money and time unnecessarily to do the repair works”.