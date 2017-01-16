MRT to start charging fares tomorrow

Students, senior citizens and persons with disabiliites (PWDs) will be given a discount of 50 per cent. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The Mass Rapid Transit Sungai Buloh-Kajang (MRT-SBK) line service will start charging fares to commuters tomorrow.

The service involves the first phase between Sungai Buloh-Semantan stations, involving 12 stations for a 21-km stretch, which opened on Dec 16 last year offering free fares, including shuttle buses for a month until today.

It includes the Sungai Buloh, Kampung Selamat, Kwasa Damansara, Kwasa Sentral, Kota Damansara, Surian, Mutiara Damansara, Bandar Utama, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Phileo Damansara, Pusat Bandar Damansara and Semantan stations.

According to its service operator, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, communters would be charged fares of between RM1.20 and RM3.90 depending on the distance travelled under the cash fare structure and between RM1.20 and RM3.40 under the cashless system.

The company, however, urged consumers to use the cashless method by purchasing the weekly or monthly Touch 'n Go card from the customers service office at the MRT stations to facilitate a smooth ride.

Students, senior citizens and persons with disabiliites (PWDs) will be given a discount of 50 per cent.

MRT service operating time on weekdays is from 6am until midnight while on Saturday and Sunday at 6am to 11.30pm.

The second phase of the MRT SBK line, involving another 30 km for 19 stations from Semantan to Kajang, is expected to be fully operational from July 31.

Passengers can obtain detailed information on the fare structure by visiting the website, myrapid.com.my. — Bernama