MRT SBK: 1,200 Prasarana personnel assigned for daily operations

The MRT station at Bukit Bintang, July 13, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — A total of 1,200 personnel will be assigned daily for the operations of the Mass Rapid Transit Sungai Buloh-Kajang (MRT SBK) Line stations, trains and feeder buses as soon as its second phase begins operations on July 17.

“To ensure the smooth operation of the MRT SBK line, our technical staff had conducted various tests. Fifty-eight rails are prepared for the line, with 42 sets that will operate at a frequency of three minutes during the peak hour of the second phase,” Prasarana Malaysia Berhad chief executive officer Datuk Seri Azmi Abdul Aziz told reporters after attending Prasarana Aidilfitri event here today.

He said, following the full operation of the 51-km SBK line on Monday, Prasarana estimated that 400,000 commuters would use the SBK line every day, providing comfort at reasonable rates while lessening traffic congestion.

The second phase of the Semantan-Kajang line, covering 30 km, completes that MRT SBK line that will be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on July 17.

Overall, the line has 31 stations and the second phase consists of 19 new stations, including seven underground stations.

The stations are located at Muzium Negara, Pasar Seni, Bukit Bintang, Tun Razak Exchange Centre, Maluri, Cochrane, Taman Pertama, Taman Midah, Taman Connaught, Taman Mutiara, Suntex, Sri Raya, Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Batu 11 Cheras, Bukit Dukung, Sungai Jernih, Merdeka, Stadium Kajang and the Kajang station. — Bernama