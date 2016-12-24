MRT project cost not finalised yet, MRT Corp tells Rafizi

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak looking at the MRT map at the SSP Line worksite near Putrajaya Sentral, Putrajaya September 15, 2016. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The final cost of the entire Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) project has yet to be finalised, MRT Corp said today amid claims by a PKR MP that it would exceed RM100 billion.

While the cost for the Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) line has been announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to be RM21 billion, RM2 billion lesser than its initial estimated cost, MRT Corp said the estimated construction cost for the second line, the Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (SSP), was RM32 billion.

“For the proposed MRT Line 3, also known as the Circle Line, MRT Corp has always stated that the feasibility study for the line was currently being carried out. The results are expected to be known in the first quarter of 2017,” MRT Corp said in a statement.

“In view of this, it would not have been possible for MRT Corp to give a cost estimate for the MRT Line 3. Any figure which had been reported as the cost of the MRT Line 3 would be purely speculative and had come from other sources, and not MRT Corp.

“We are disappointed that Rafizi is attempting to politicise a project that is clearly benefitting members of the public,” it added, referring to PKR vice-president and Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli.

Rafizi had claimed that the cost of the whole MRT project would exceed RM100 billion, alleging that the MRT2 and MRT3 lines would each cost at least RM50 billion.

The Pandan MP claimed that his statement was based on news reports that quoted MRT's corporate strategic communications director Najmuddin Abdullah as saying so.

In the statement, MRT Corp said approximately 210,000 passengers have since used the first phase of the SBK line and added that the project was well received by the public.

The first phase of the SBK line, which connects Semantan and Sungai Buloh, is currently offered for free to riders for a month after its service commenced last Friday.