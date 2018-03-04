MRT Corp and MMC Gamuda probing fatal MRT site accident

The site of the Jinjang MRT construction site when a launching girder crane collapsed late last night. ― Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — MMC Gamuda has launched an investigation with Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp) on the partial collapse of a launching gantry that killed a Malaysian worker and injured two others.

In a press statement today, MRT Corp confirmed the accident which occurred at 11.40pm last night at Work Package V203 on the MRT Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya Line construction site at Jinjang.

“Two workers who were working on the launching gantry were involved in the incident which occurred at 11:40pm on 3 March 2018. Both were immediately rushed to hospital and one was pronounced dead upon arrival. The condition of the other worker is stable,” the statement said.

Jinjang Fire Chief Mohamad Adha Md Nazir said the incident saw 41-year-old Mohd Firdaus Abdul Mutalib falling 40 feet to his death, while his colleague Zulhelmi Arshad, 24, suffered from a broken leg.

MMC Gamuda, the project delivery partner for the MRT SSP Line, also said that all use of the launching gantries follows the “strongest safety procedures” and that those which have been installed are “safe”.

“Nevertheless, as a precaution, safety checks and procedures have been stepped up at all existing launching gantries for the project,” said the MRT Corp statement.