MRT Corp: Ampang Park land acquisition in court’s hands

On January 18, the Court of Appeal had rejected the application submitted by the 39 strata title owners in Ampang Park on the land acquisition to pave way for the Ampang Park MRT Station. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) has denied today that public feedback has been ignored in its proposal to demolish the Ampang Park shopping centre.

In response to allegations by the Small and Medium Scale Entrepreneurs Alliance of Malaysia (Ikhlas), the firm’s Strategic Communications and Stakeholder Relations director Datuk Najmuddin Abdullah said it had met with shop owners in the mall several times in 2015 regarding the proposal.

Najmuddin explained that MRT Corp had given an offer of mutual agreement for co-existence, where it proposed for the MRT line to be built underground.

However, this option was rejected by the owners when they did not came back with any decision or an alternative proposal by the agreed deadline on January 31, 2016, he said.

“This option, which required the owners of all 253 strata lots to agree to, would have saved Ampang Park from being acquired and demolished. This 100 per cent agreement requirement is a legal requirement.

“Instead, they decided to go to court and file the judicial review. So now, we wait for the court to decide on the matter,” he told reporters at MRT Corp’s office here.

He explained that this was done in accordance to the Strata Titles Act 1985 and the Strata Management Act 2013, which requires the 100 per cent agreement by all the land owners to surrender their land to MRT Corp

Najmuddin added that the company had organised two townhall briefing sessions on November 2015 with affected landowners, where they agreed to form a special taskforce to further negotiate terms of the mutual agreement for co-existence.

Members of the special taskforce which comprised of landowners had held a meeting with MRT Corp on Dec 2015, he said, adding that landowners had agreed to come up with an alternative proposal regarding the MRT construction.

However, MRT Corp had not received any feedback from the special taskforce, he said.

“Instead, 39 strata owners had filed a judicial review on January 8, 2016 instead of coming back with a proposal to us,” Najmuddin said.

“It is not true that MRT Corp did not engage landowners and business owners who operate at Ampang Park.

“Their fate now depends on their actions. If they had agreed to go ahead with the Mutual Agreement, we could have discussed further and things could have been different,” he added.

The Ampang Park MRT Station is a part of the 52.2km Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya line, which is expected to be completed by 2022.

It is set to serve about 2 million people and it is projected to have a daily ridership of 529,000.