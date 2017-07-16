MRT commuters’ safety a priority, says Prasarana CEO

The MRT is a fully automated driverless system with fail safes built in. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli KUALA LUMPUR — The 51km Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) line is a fully automated driverless system with a Safety Integrity Level (SIL) of four.

In simpler terms, Prasarana Group president and group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Azmi Abdul Aziz said: “SIL four is the most dependable standard, a standard recognised worldwide.”

Safety is one of the most important aspects of operating the MRT line and Azmi said they had even taken into account some “unusual emergencies” to ensure they were well prepared.

“If for some reason the train fails, it would fail safely,” he told Malay Mail in an interview recently.

Asked of the possibility of a train jumping track, Azmi said the chances of that happening was very slim because of the automated safety system utilised.

He said the MRT system had been integrated with a failsafe mechanism and if an invalidated command was directed to a train, the operations control centre (OCC) will stop the train for a trained personnel to manually override it.

He said manually operating the train would involve identifying errors, which would then be verified by the OCC before it can be activated automatically again.

He said if an evacuation of passengers was required, the ground staff had been trained to guide commuters in a time frame determined by the authorities.

In the event of a fire for instance, Azmi said OCC personnel would sound the alarm at the affected location and through the public address system, usher commuters out of the stations.

“All our staff are thoroughly trained to manage emergencies, including medical emergencies and giving First-Aid.

“We also have staff who are trained to use the defibrillator as some key stations are equipped with the equipment,” he said.

Azmi said all stations are equipped with safety and essential facilities to ensure the optimum safety and comfort of MRT users.

A total number of 3,296 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras were installed in all 31 stations, with 124 emergency/panic buttons in various locations including parking areas.

There are about 60 security personnel or auxiliary police stationed at the stations per shift, distributed according to the size of the station, with about a total of 190 MRT ground staff.

Each station, Azmi said, is disabled and wheelchair-friendly, with tactile paving, elevators, and escalators for the convenience of commuters to manoeuvre safely around the stations.

“For commuters with strollers, it is advisable for them use the elevators that have been fitted at each station for their safety.

“For newcomers, it would take time for them to know and be in tune with the facilities provided, but there are enough signages around the station to guide commuters,” he said.

Azmi said the long-awaited railway route was planned to ease connectivity between existing railway lines and for a seamless travel, such as the Museum Negara Station, which has a direct pathway link to KL Sentral station connecting to other rail services, including the KTM Komuter, the Express Rail Link (ERL), and Monorail.

He said the MRT project would propel the country towards Vision 2020 as a developed country and would also encourage the public to use public transport more efficiently.

“From past experience, it has shown that when a railway project is completed, it would boost the property value in the area. This is a good indication and would improve commerce as well.

“In terms of socio-economy and lifestyle, utilising public transportation can save us a lot of time as well and would encourage human interaction as opposed to being stuck in traffic,” he said.

Prasarana is owner of existing railway line — the LRT Kelana Jaya line, the LRT Ampang line, and the Monorail — has been handed the responsibility of operating the MRT line.

The MRT SBK line phase two from Tun Razak Exchange to Kajang Stadium will be launched tomorrow by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.Azmi said the safety features of the MRT were designed at the highest level according to the international standard.