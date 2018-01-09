MRSM in Perak hit by food poisoning

Mah said authorities suspected that the food poisoning could have been caused by a spaghetti dish, which was served to students on Sunday night. — Picture by Farhan Najib YusoffIPOH, Jan 9 — A bout of food poisoning has struck the Mara Junior Science College in Gerik, downing a total of 23 students.

The 23 students — made up of 11 boys and 12 girls, suffered light symptoms and received outpatient treatment.

State Health executive committee chairman Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said the students began exhibiting symptoms this morning.

“We received a report about the food poisoning cases from the Hulu Perak district health office at 12.45pm today.” he said in a statement delivered via Whatsapp.

“However, their symptoms were light and no patients were warded.”

Dr Mah said authorities suspected that the food poisoning could have been caused by a spaghetti dish, which was served to students on Sunday night.

However, he said the Hulu Perak health office would continue investigating the cause of the outbreak.

So far, he said health authorities had taken immediate action to close the hostel kitchen temporarily.

“We closed the kitchen under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“It will be closed until we have completed all the necessary courses of action.”

“The Hulu Perak authorities have also conducted health education programmes among the college’s students and staff.”

The college has 444 students, including 207 boys and 237 girls.