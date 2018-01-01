MRL’s rail training programme open for registration

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd's (MRL) training programme online registration is now open until Jan 3, 2018.

In a statement today, MRL said, the three-month training programme, called the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) Industrial Skills Training Programme (PLKI-ECRL), was aimed at nurturing more skilled workers in the rail industry and to complement the establishment of the National Rail Centre of Excellence (NRCOE).

“The course focuses on design and construction of railway, and it is in line with the formation of the NRCOE that will oversee the coordinate the quality and accreditation of national rail education,” it said.

The training programme is a result of the collaboration among MRL, China Communications Construction Co (CCCC) and Universiti Malaysia Pahang, which will train up to 3,600 students from 2017 to 2022 with interests in the rail industry.

MRL said the first intake of 49 trainees consisting of 21 diploma and 29 degree holders in September, had just graduated and would start working in January 2018.

“Meanwhile, 148 have been enrolled since December 2017 in a certificate-level background course which encompasses concretor, formworker, bar bender, hydraulic excavator, wheel loader as well as tester.

“These students are studying in Institut Kemahiran Tinggi Belia Negara Bachok, Kelantan and Akademi Binaan Malaysia in Terengganu under the PLKI-ECRL programme,” it said. — Bernama