Mr Boss, Miss Stalker novel excels in 2017 Telenovela Awards

Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Ahmad Maslan (right) presenting the Telenovela Best Director Award 2017 to Heykal Hanifah (centre) at the Putra World Trade Center (PWTC) December 23, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The Mr Boss, Miss Stalker novel won six from the 36 categories in the 2017 Telenovela Awards Night which was held at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), here last night.

The novel published by Kaki Novel Sdn Bhd won the Best Telenovela (Mr Boss, Miss Stalker), Best Actress (Mia Ahmad) and Best Actor (Ashraf Muslim) categories.

It also won the Best Director (Heykal Hanifah), Best Script Writer (Sofia J. Rhyland) and Best Telenovela Publisher (Saphire Screen Sdn Bhd) categories.

The award organised by the National Book Development Foundation (YPBN) was held in conjunction with the Creative Industry Festival, and aimed at recognising the creativity of authors and book publishers as well as production crew capable of processing printed material on the silver screen.

Meanwhile the ‘Tujuh Hari Mencintaiku’ novel won three categories namely the Best Novel, Best Novelist (Siti Rosmizah) and Best Novel Publisher (SR Publication).

For the popular public vote category, the Suri Hati Mr Pilot novel swept all categories namely the Popular Novel, Popular Telenovela, Popular Actress (Neelofa) and Popular Actor (Fattah Amin).

Winners at the second edition of the Telenovela Awards took home their respective trophy and certificate.

The event was officiated by Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Ahmad Maslan and YPBN chairman Hasan Hamzah was also present at the event.

During the press conference, Ahmad said book publication activity was the biggest contributor to the country’s creative industry in 2016 with RM4 billion, while television and film activities had contributed RM2 billion.

The creative industry was expected to offer more than 10,000 job opportunities in animation and visual effects fields by 2020. — Bernama