MPSJ to report steering lock-wielding woman who threatened officer (VIDEO)

A screenshot of a video that shows shouting and screaming at an MPSJ officer while brandishing a steering lock. ― Picture via Facebook/ViralMeletopKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 ― The Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) will lodge a police report against a woman who was videoed shouting and screaming at one of its officer while brandishing a steering lock.

MPSJ deputy president Mohd Zulkurnain Che Ali said the incident, which happened on Wednesday, must be investigated to ensure the safety of his officers, especially the officer involved.

“The officer had not lodged a police report on that day. But I feel there is a need to after the video had gone viral,” he was quoted as saying by Malay daily Sinar Harian.

According to Mohd Zulkurnain, an MPSJ officer clamped the woman’s car at about 1pm in Bandar Puteri, Puchong after realising that the woman had parked in an undesignated zone.

When the woman wanted her car to be released, he said, the officer had then demanded for a compound to be paid.

This, he said, resulted in the woman getting angry.

“Yes, her car had the OKU (disabled) sticker but the woman admitted that it was her husband who is disabled,” he was quoted saying said, adding that the husband was not around at the time of incident.

Mohd Zulkurnain said his men were forced to call additional help from the police and the woman’s husband as the woman refused to budge after the council officers called a tow truck.

He said the woman finally buckled after her husband showed up and persuaded her to exit the car.

He added that the woman’s husband also pleaded with the council against lodging a police report against his wife after the latter paid RM190 for the compound fine and towing costs.

In the 1.37 minute long video, an MPSJ officer was seen calmly trying to explain to a woman that she wrong to park the car in a disabled parking area when she was able-bodied.

The woman, instead, rebutted that she was just helping a disabled person to buy food and thus parked the car in the said spot.

However, the video did not show if there was a disabled person around her.

The Star Online reported Serdang police chief Assistant Commissioner Megat Mohamad Aminuddin Megat Alias saying the woman will be investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.