MPs want tribunal for e-hailing, taxi drivers

DAP's Ong Kian Ming said the current Bill which is being debated in Parliament does not protect drivers and their rights from being exploited by companies in the industry like Grab and Uber. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― A tribunal for e-hailing and taxi drivers should be included in the Land Public Transport Act (amendment), an Opposition lawmaker demanded today.

“If a driver is banned by Grab or Uber without reason or the company owes them money, they don't have anywhere to complain too. The only way is via the companies. If they get rejected, they have nowhere to go.

“I propose an amendment to this Bill. A new section to establish a taxi and e-hailing driver tribunal,” he said in a press conference today.

The Serdang MP however said his request to insert a separate clause in the Bill has been rejected by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

“This is disappointing. Even BN MPs have expressed the need for some sort of tribunal. An independent third party to rule dispute between driver and company,” Ong said.

Kluang MP Liew Chin Tong meanwhile said Putrajaya should pay more heed to protecting the right of drivers especially under the e-hailing system.

“The government has to play a role in regulating not just companies but also provide legal standing for drivers. There is no mention of drivers in the Bill, only companies.

“I propose that the Land Public Transport Commission is out under the Transport ministry. As it can enforce the government to speak on behalf of the driver,” he said.

The Parliament is currently debating amendments to the Public Transport Act which includes provisions for e-hailing to be legally part of the public transport system.