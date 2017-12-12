MPs: DBKL claiming 2020 city plan still valid, but successor in works

Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai (centre) speaks to reporters after a meeting with KL Mayor at Menara DBKL in Kuala Lumpur December 12, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — City Hall (DBKL) told federal lawmakers today that the draft KL City Plan 2020 has not been cancelled, but conceded that work would start soon on an update for either 2040 or 2050.

Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai said DBKL’s planning department’s director Sulaiman Mohamed also told them that the plan simply was not yet gazetted.

“The director of City Hall’s planning department, Sulaiman, he did tell us that old plans were not cancelled – it was not gazetted but it was not cancelled also,” he said after a meeting together with three other MPs and the city mayor.

Tan then accused DBKL of attempting to whitewash the matter, after several parks and green-lungs identified in the plan have since been converted for development.

“This is misleading, irresponsible, highly irresponsible; the minister Tengku Adnan and City Hall have abused their powers by changing the land use from time to time to suit their ultimate aims,” he said of DBKL’s claim that the ungazetted draft KL City Plan 2020 had not been cancelled.

Tan further claimed that 45 plots of “precious prime land” in KL have been sold below market price and without open tender since Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor became Federal Territories minister, saying these lots would have fetched higher prices with open bidding.

Tan later cited to Malay Mail two parliamentary replies to him dated March 22 and July 27 on this year, which showed DBKL as having sold 45 plots of land measuring a total of 228.08 acres from 2011 to July 14, 2017.

He listed examples of public land and green lungs in KL sold for private use and converted or property projects, noting that approval for new developments on these land were given without the provision of sufficient public amenities.

Tan warned DBKL that the public was angered by its treatment of the KL Structure Plan and KL City Plan, noting that these took years and over RM30 million to prepare, while residents were also put through hundreds of hearings that cost both time and money.

“Finally, it turns out to be a white elephant,” he said.

Segambut MP Lim Lip Eng, who also attended the meeting, said he asked DBKL about its new plan to outline land use and development in the city and was told that they were working on one that may be called “City Plan 2040 or City Plan 2050.”

“The other thing told is they will use the KL Structure Plan 2020 as a base to fine-tune and improve, and they will take some from City Plan 2020 to come up with a new plan,” he added.

Lim said the draft KL City Plan 2020 was considered “abolished” since the Federal Territories minister previously said he would not gazette it.

“Now it’s 2017, so I don’t think it’s feasible to gazette the 2020 plan,” he said.

Lim agreed with the mayor that the draft KL City Plan was outdated, citing as example how the plan had not provided for the Klang Valley’s new Mass Rapid Transit rail system when it was drawn up.

The KL Structure Plan was gazetted in 2004, but its more detailed version — the draft KL City Plan 2020, which was launched in 2008 and underwent public objections and public consultation — has yet to be gazetted.

KL residents have claimed that the failure to gazette the draft KL City Plan 2020 has led to ad hoc and unsustainable development in the city at the expense of public interest, including the loss of public space and green lungs.

They pointed out that some of these projects were gazetted as public land or open space in the draft 2020 city plan.

On March 15, KL mayor Tan Sri Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz had said that it was pointless to gazette the draft KL City Plan 2020 now, when it was due to expire in three years’ time, also noting that it did not take into account the land prices that have grown since then.

The mayor had said a new blueprint will instead be drawn up for the city’s development until the year 2050.